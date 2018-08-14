August 14, 2018

DON SURBER: ANTIFA IS THE FUTURE OF THE DEMOCRATS.

Think not? People in the 1970s blew off the Weather Underground as radicals who had nothing to do with the party.

But whom did Democrats nominate in 2008? And who was his political mentor? And who was his religious mentor? And who was the communist he put in charge of the CIA?

This was no accident or coincidence. Democrats have plotted this for 50 years, going back to Teddy the Drunk Kennedy’s first immigration reform, which he reformed again 31 years later, which 32 years later, they want to reform as open borders — which was their goal all along.