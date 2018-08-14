August 14, 2018

A NEW CLIMATE: Rupert Darwall notes that things are changing internationally in regards to the global warming alarmist consensus. Germany is rejecting tougher renewable energy targets, Nigeria and other developed nations want to use coal, and people are twigging that the World Bank is pandering to China. At the center of this new awakening:

Trump is breaking the spell of inevitability of the transition to renewable energy. The impression of irresistible momentum has been one of the most potent tools in enforcing compliance with the climate catechism. Like socialism, the clean-energy transition will fail because it doesn’t work. But it requires strong leadership to avoid the ruin that will disprove the false promise of cost-free decarbonization.

