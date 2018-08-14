August 14, 2018

THIS SEEMS INSANE: “A New Mexico state judge ruled Monday that five alleged Muslim extremists accused of training children to conduct school shootings do not have to remain in jail while they await trial for child abuse. Judge Sarah Backus released the five defendants, Siraj Wahhaj, Hujrah Wahhaj, Subhannah Wahhaj, Jany Leveille, and Lucas Morten, on a $20,000 ‘signature bond,’ according to the Albuquerque Journal. That means that the defendants will not have to pay money unless they violate the conditions of their release.”