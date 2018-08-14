August 14, 2018

NO ONE IS WOKE ENOUGH: Ruby Rose Quits Twitter Following Trolling Over ‘Batwoman’ Casting.

The Australian actress, who co-stars with Jason Statham in this weekend’s global box office champ “The Meg,” quit Twitter and deactivated public comments on her Instagram account over the weekend following social media backlash against her casting as “Batwoman” in The CW’s “Arrowverse,” which was announced last week.

The openly gay actor faced a range of criticism over her casting as the character, reintroduced by DC Comics in 2006 as a lesbian of Jewish descent. Some of that criticism focused on Rose not being Jewish, but the comments that appear to have caused her to leave Twitter were those suggesting she wasn’t the right actress to play a lesbian superhero.

Before deleting her Twitter account, Rose posted a series of tweets addressing the issue, which she described as “the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read.”