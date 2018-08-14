August 14, 2018

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, PRIORITIES EDITION: Gender, Ethnic Studies profs earn about $12k more than peers. “A new report based on salary data from the 2017-2018 academic year reveals that professors of ‘Area, Ethnic, Cultural, Gender, and Group Studies’ earn almost $12,000 more than the average professor, overall. Notably, professors of subjects like Gender and Ethnic Studies also made about $15,000 more per year than their counterparts in fields like Math, Biology, and the Physical Sciences.”