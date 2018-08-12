August 12, 2018

MICHAEL WALSH ON OMAROSA MANIGUALT, INTERNATIONAL WOMAN OF MYSTERY:

The president has nobody to blame but himself for this latest mess. Manigault had no business being in the administration in the first place (one suspect she was merely window dressing), and certainly evinced no sense of the seriousness with which she should have taken her job. But who needs honor when self-aggrandizement pays better? It’s taken Trump nearly two years to even begin to rid himself of his fondness for some of his old media chums, and to understand that in the Borgian shark tank of politics the only thing that matters to most “public servants” is money, power, and career advancement — by, as the Left constantly reminds us, “any means necessary.”