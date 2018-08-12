August 12, 2018

RICHARD FERNANDEZ ON THE FILTERING OF SOCIAL MEDIA: “The best way to avoid being blindsided is to retain a robust broadband capability. But with the elites increasingly unwilling to entrust the deplorables with that responsibility and the rise of political correctness, the West can gradually lose the ability to listen to unfiltered signals, including ambient noise — and be fed nothing but pasteurized, fact checked and filtered narrowband output. While prior censorship will provide the public with the illusion that it is well-informed in reality the opposite will be true. They will be surrounded on every side by artificially created black holes in the water. We will eventually find out the monsters have been beside us all along, but too late.”