August 11, 2018

DISPATCHES FROM THE NEWSPEAK DICTIONARY: When Your ‘Gender Revolution’ Needs a Glossary It’s Time to Throw in the Towel.

In Orwell’s Soviet-inspired 1984, each successive edition of the Newspeak dictionary kept shrinking because the high priests of IngSoc believed that “the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought[.] In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.”

But since the 21st century left’s will to power runs through victimhood, having more and more words that, if not used, will generate first “trigger warnings” and then emotional meltdowns, it helps to expand the vocabulary as much as possible.