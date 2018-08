YOUR DAILY TREACHER: ‘Just Like Catcalling:’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Blasts Ben Shapiro for Challenging Her to a Debate.

And the new Socialist “It Girl” continues to be on quite a roll: FFS! Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blaming sexism for people calling out her lies now?

As Sean Agnew tweets, “‘Welcome to politics’ — Sarah Palin.”