August 12, 2018

HIGHER EDUCATION HAS BECOME A CESSPIT OF OPEN RACISM: Male, pale and stale university professors to be given ‘reverse mentors.’

Under the project, white males in senior academic posts will be assigned a junior female colleague from an ethnic minority as a mentor. Prof John Rowe, who is overseeing the project at Birmingham University, said he hopes the scheme will allow eminent professors to confront their own biases and leave them “feeling quite uncomfortable”.

The moment they feel “uncomfortable,” they should report her for harassment. That’s how it works, right?