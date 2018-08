THIS WEEK IN MEDIA BIAS HISTORY: YOU FEEL BAD ABOUT WINNING WW II?

Before he became the disgraced Brian Williams known for making stuff up, the NBC journalist was best known for some outrageous examples of media bias. On August 5, 2005, the then-Nightly News anchor interrogated Enola Gay navigator Dutch Van Kirk about dropping the atomic bomb on Hiroshima: “Do you have remorse for what happened? How do you deal with that in your mind?”