August 11, 2018

FASTER, PLEASE: NASA just built the fastest man-made object ever.

NASA’s plans for the probe include multiple orbits of the sun, repeatedly slingshotting itself around the star and gathering vital science data each time it makes its approach. Its handlers will gradually bring the probe closer and closer to the sun over its six-year-plus mission, but by the time it begins its final orbits it’s going to be moving faster than anything mankind has ever built before.