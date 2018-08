RICHARD TRUMKA PLAYING KING CANUTE: The AFL-CIO President claims unions are back in a big way. My colleague Trey Kovacs points out the flaws in his stance.

ETA: Yes, I know about Cnut. If you’d like to know more about the history of the story of Cnut and the waves, may I recommend A Clerk of Oxford? Her blog is a treasure trove of information about Anglo-Saxon England.