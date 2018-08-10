August 10, 2018

NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST CAN’T FIGURE OUT IF RACIST TWEETS ARE A FIREABLE OFFENSE OR NOT:

Times columnist Bret Stephens, an outspoken NeverTrump activist, effusively praised ABC when it fired Roseanne Barr for a single tweet, but when it comes to a mountain of racist tweets over nine years, he says his new colleague Sarah Jeong deserves a whole lot of grace and a second chance. What could possibly explain this blatant double standard?

Between Jeong’s lengthy past criticism of Times’ columnists, and management’s apparent pressure to keep her on the job, the Fast Times at Sulzberger High must be a fun environment to work in. As Stephen Miller tweets, “NYT Christmas parties are going to be lit af.”

However, the Gray Lady’s readers are a bit more uncomfortable with Jeong’s racism than hew newfound colleagues: Surprisingly, NY Times’ readers are bothered by Sarah Jeong’s tweets.