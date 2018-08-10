August 10, 2018

CHANGE: The Trump economy is destroying the Obama coalition. “While Democrats and their wingmen in the media are falling over themselves to make superstars out of shiny new socialists such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib, the unapologetic capitalist in the White House is achieving something much more monumental. He’s delivering a booming economy that is bringing increased prosperity, opportunity and freedom to every demographic group. That, in turn, is generating growing support for him and his policies, including, most significantly, from constituencies critical to the Democratic Party. These inroads into traditionally reliable Democrat voting blocs are giving rise to a developing existential threat to the party and its policies.”