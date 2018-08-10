August 10, 2018

UNEXPECTED QUESTIONS: Should the U.S. Air Force Bomb Forest Fires? “Earlier this summer, the Swedish Air Force dropped a laser-guided bomb on a forest fire to help suppress the flames. Now there’s a proposal for the United States to do the same, using the might of the U.S. Air Force to fight America’s raging forest fires via bombs and sonic booms. Bombers that have attacked targets in Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq could instead strike targets in the continental United States — this time saving lives and property.”

Interesting premise, but why the dig at the Air Force’s mission in Syria, which does save lives from ISIS?