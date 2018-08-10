August 10, 2018

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE, INSTITUTIONAL SEXISM EDITION: Another university forced by judge to hand over its Title IX training materials. “The University of Mississippi found itself on the wrong side of a federal judge when its long-hidden training materials for Title IX adjudications showed that it makes endless excuses for rape accusers caught lying. Now Yale University is looking at a similar scenario as the defendant in expelled basketball team captain Jack Montague’s due-process lawsuit, which is scheduled for trial this fall unless the parties settle.”