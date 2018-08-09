August 9, 2018

DAMNED IF YOU DO, DAMNED IF YOU DON’T: Twitter Bans Conservative Author For Tweet Supporting Sarah Jeong And Opposing Deplatforming.

Elizabeth Kantor:

They deplatformed me—for a tweet deploring deplatforming. Here’s the full text of my offending tweet, a full-throttle defense of New York Times editorial board hiree Sarah Jeong’s freedom of speech and included a self-deprecating reference to my own race: “@sarahjeong This whitey is cheering you on as you fight off the Twitter mob. Down with deplatforming! Plus, it’s clarifying abt. what kind of paper the NYT wants to be . . .” 5:24 AM – 3 Aug 2018.

Honestly, I thought that was a pretty gracious response to someone who had tweeted out “#CancelWhitePeople” and speculated that people like me are natural cave-dwellers unfit for life on the surface of the planet. But according to Twitter it’s me, not Jeong, who has engaged in “hateful conduct” that violates Twitter’s terms of service: “Violating our rules against hateful conduct. You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin…”