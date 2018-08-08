August 8, 2018

BUT WHAT’S PUZZLING YOU IS THE NATURE OF MY GAME:

What is the Green Party’s game? The question emerges from Ohio’s 12th congressional district, where last night’s special election for an open House seat produced one of Matt Drudge’s classic headlines, “Green Party Space Alien Thwarts Dems.” It links to a Daily Mail dispatch that says the Green Party “spoiler candidate” whose votes “could tilt the outcome says his ancestors were from another planet.”

Save for the physics, it wouldn’t be surprising.