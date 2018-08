ACTRESS MILA KUNIS ADMITS SHE LIVES IN A BUBBLE: ‘I Didn’t Even Know There Was An Opposing Side’ On Abortion.

Pauline Kael after the ’72 election: “I live in a rather special world. I only know one person who voted for Nixon. Where they are I don’t know. They’re outside my ken. But sometimes when I’m in a theater I can feel them.”

Kunis today: Hold my Jamba Juice.