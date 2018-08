DEREGULATION AND RE-REGULATION: One of the Obama era’s most costly rules was the over-regulation of financial/retirement advisers known as the “Fiduciary Rule.” It was rightly struck down by a court and the Trump Labor Department decided to let the issue go. Now the independent Securities and Exchange Commission has come up with its own version of the regulation. My colleague John Berlau says that it’s better than the Obama version, but still has problems.