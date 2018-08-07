August 7, 2018

I SEE THE STEALTH WING OF THE TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN IS ON THE JOB: Black Lives Matter Protesters Crash Wedding Of Cop Linked To Stephon Clark Shooting.

You know, if I were the Russians and colluding to put/keep Trump in power, this is actually how I’d do it. The commies still have a lot of influence with these lefty groups (BLM even started as a RevCom project). You can send your “activists” out to do things that play well with the left, while shifting moderate voters to Trump, and no one would even suspect. Luckily, Putin’s not that smart.