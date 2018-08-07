August 7, 2018

SAUL ALINSKY SMILES: Jim Lyons out-PCs the Democrats.

It was 10:45. By now, the few remaining sane Democrats in the Legislature realized that Lyons had done them a solid, sparing them from being recorded on a roll call vote on whether to recognize the genders of pangender, polygender and cisgender, not to mention intersex, intersex man, intersex woman and intersex person …

Personally, I’m glad S. 2562 is back in the closet, because it’s obvious what the two-spirit community’s next demand would have been — listing all 73 genders on the actual licenses.

As Lyons left the chambers, a very confused reporter asked him why he’d done such a thing to Gender X.

Lyons says he glared back at the scribe.

“Are you saying you want to leave some genders behind?”

Jim Lyons — he did it for the children.