August 8, 2018

A TAX ON REMITTANCES WOULD BE SIMPLER AND MORE EFFECTIVE: Call to tax Mexico $2,000 per illegal immigrant to pay for Trump’s wall.

A border lawmaker has drawn up a plan to pay for the wall in part by fining Mexico and other countries $2,000 for every illegal immigrant caught crossing into the United States.

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, who has made is mark on Washington in just his first term, is pushing a plan that includes the tax on illegals and other ways to pay for the border wall demanded by President Trump.

With up some 400,000 illegal immigrants being apprehended at the border yearly, his tax could raise $800 million a year. Immigration groups claim that an equal amount of illegal immigrants get into the U.S. annually.