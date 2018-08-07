August 7, 2018

FRAMING: A Top Syrian Scientist Is Killed, and Fingers Point at Israel.

The NYT headline says “scientist,” but the lede says, “Aziz Asbar was one of Syria’s most important rocket scientists, bent on amassing an arsenal of precision-guided missiles that could be launched with pinpoint accuracy against Israeli cities hundreds of miles away.”

More:

He had free access to the highest levels of the Syrian and Iranian governments, and his own security detail. He led a top-secret weapons-development unit called Sector 4 and was hard at work building an underground weapons factory to replace one destroyed by Israel last year. On Saturday, he was killed by a car bomb — apparently planted by Mossad, the Israeli spy agency.

In other words, this “scientist” was a weapons developer with top-level ties to two terrorist regimes.