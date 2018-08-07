August 7, 2018

ESQUIRE: PEOPLE AT NBC KNEW ABOUT MATT LAUER FOR YEARS.

[T]he Esquire piece adds a bit of support to the claim by former Today co-host Ann Curry that she warned NBC execs about Lauer’s behavior toward women back in 2012 after a female staffer came to her for help. The Washington Post confirmed Curry’s account with the woman who came to her and NBC did not deny Curry’s claim directly, though the network did deny having a record of such a complaint.

This seems like another situation where nearly everyone working around Lauer knew what he was up to but since he was the most powerful person on the show, people left it alone. If NBC execs didn’t know it’s probably because they didn’t want to know.