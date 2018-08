IT’S A GENUINE SCANDAL THAT A GOP SENATE HASN’T BEEN ABLE TO CONFIRM AN ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL FOR CIVIL RIGHTS: It’s been over a year since Eric Dreiband was nominated to head the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division. The amount of time it took to nominate him was bad enough. But now we’re almost halfway through the Trump Administration, and nothing has happened. Despite the Senate being in GOP hands, Dreiband has not been confirmed.