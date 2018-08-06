August 6, 2018

RIGHT TRACK: “Forty-four percent (44%) of Likely U.S. Voters now think the country is heading in the right direction, according to a new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey for the week ending August 2. This is up three points from the previous two weeks and is the highest level of confidence since early March 2017. This finding has been running in the 40s for most weeks this year after being in the mid- to upper 20s for much of 2016, President Obama’s last full year in office.”