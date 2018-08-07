August 7, 2018

PRINTED FIREARMS ARE LEGAL TO OWN FOR PERSONAL USE: The ATF Explains the Law Surrounding 3D-Printed Guns.

Knight said it is legal for Americans to build their own firearms without a license so long as they are not prohibited by law from possessing firearms, the firearms are legal to own, for personal use, and not for sale or transfer to others. Whether the gun parts are printed, created by other ways of manufacturing, or legally purchased from a licensed dealer has no impact on whether it is legal for an American to build a gun for personal use, though some states like California have placed additional requirements on the process.

In the interest of protecting Americans’ civil rights, I think laws that place additional limits on gun ownership, beyond the extent of federal law, should be preempted by Congress. Why let a few bigoted, backward states crush people’s freedom?