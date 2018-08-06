August 6, 2018

OUR MORONIC MEDIA–MSN PUBLISHES ANTI-SEMITIC NONSENSE: MSN has an article on the world’s richest families. It concludes with the Rothschild family which, the article informs us, has wealth estimated at up to $700 trillion (which is almost triple the world’s total wealth).

Apparently, no one at MSN understands that (1) the Rothschilds have been the subject of absurd anti-Semitic conspiracy theories for generations; and (2) the only place you would find such a ridiculous estimate of the family’s wealth would be at websites pushing said conspiracy theories. We all laughed at the DC councilman who thought the Rothschilds controlled the weather. What do we do about MSN? And before we attribute this to some naive intern or such, note that the story has been up for six days, and apparently no one at MSN has noticed it is propounding garbage.