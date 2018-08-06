August 6, 2018

SHOT: Left-wing mob interrupts Candace Owens’ breakfast with primal screams. “As you can see in this clip, Kirk and Owens are inside the restaurant and some of the protesters are inside screaming at them. When they head outside a small mob is chanting and giving them the finger. The protesters, who appear to be mostly young, white women, chant ‘F**k white supremacy.’ Someone with a bullhorn is yelling in Candace Owens ear and she tells that person to back off. And then the protesters begin primal screaming as loud as they can. The look on Owens’ face is priceless.”

Chaser: