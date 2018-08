“YOU THINK YOU HAVE A TOUGH JOB THIS MORNING? IMAGINE BEING THE GUY WHO HAS TO ORGANIZE ‘COPS FOR WARREN 2020’ IN A YEAR OR SO.” Elizabeth Warren: Our Justice System Is ‘Racist, All the Way, Front to Back.’

As Jim Geraghty adds, “It’s not like Elizabeth Warren ever said or did something cynical about race to get ahead, right?”