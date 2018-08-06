August 6, 2018

MONICA SHOWALTER: It’s Time To Hold Democrats Responsible For Chicago’s Violence.

What’s going on? All of these attacks are gang-related, according to this report, and are happening in the 6th, 10th, and 11th Districts, all led by Democrats. What a massive sludge of corruption and thuggery rests behind that.

Glenn Reynolds of Instapundit has retweeted an invaluable article from the January 2012 issue of Chicago magazine about how the city’s famed violence is all the result of gangs and Democrats being in bed with each other, one hand washing the other, and in those very districts named above. Democratic politicians sidle up to gang leaders for votes and use their thugs as substitutes for their political organizations. They muscle voters to the polls for the Democrats, and anyone who rebels gets a beating. Gang leaders in turn make demands of politicians for protection from police and get flows of city funds from these same Democrats, generally as city subcontractors, calling it “jobs for youth” and “second chances” or something. The left benefits, so it gives the gangs what they want.

Is this a revolting picture? Obviously, with the stepped up shootings, the Democrats don’t seem to be worrying too much, given that they have the votes and deals they want, so word is out that they aren’t going to do anything. Meanwhile, the cops have been ordered to stand down because of the political ties of the gangs, and word has gotten out about that, too. Now the gangs are challenging each other because Democrats have made the power so easy to get.