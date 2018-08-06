August 6, 2018

SOMETHING IS AMISS IN THE HISTORY PROFESSION: Over at Volokh, I recount some troubling recent interactions with historians. Can one be shocked, yet not surprised? When I’ve done my own historical research, as with my books Rehablitating Lochner and Only One Place of Redress, I’ve found that conventional historical wisdom often ranges from “inaccurate” to “just made up.” So while I’m not surprised to find low intellectual standards among some historians, I still find it shocking that they openly defend these standards.