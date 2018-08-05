August 5, 2018

LET’S TALK ABOUT MELANIA’S SHOES INSTEAD: I’m not one to say this sort of thing, but if this were happening in a white neighborhood it would lead the news. Every damned day. The Chicago Tribune reports:

At least 41 people were shot from 11 a.m. Saturday through Sunday morning, four fatally, police said. Three of those deaths happened since about midnight in a period when 35 people were shot. During one 2½-hour early-morning period alone, 25 people were shot — two fatally — in five multiple-injury shootings, police said. One of the dead was a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the face.

If there is such a thing as “white privilege,” its the lower odds of being gunned down in a city run for decades by corrupt Democrats.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): Related: Chicago Politicians Are In Bed With The Gangs.