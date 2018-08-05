August 5, 2018

LISTEN: CALLER THREATENS TO KILL CNN’S BRIAN STELTER AND DON LEMON IN LIVE C-SPAN BROADCAST.

[Stelter] did not address, though, what Mollie Hemingway addressed on Fox’s corresponding show, “Media Buzz.” Hemingway said the relationship between Trump and the press is “dysfunctional,” which is a good word because it correctly suggests all parties are wrong.

The media is not to blame for, has not invited, and should not be subject to, this “war” talk or threats of rape or murder. Seriously, that’s not just a disclaimer to throw out there. It’s outrageous and everyone should be outraged. It’s terrible. Stelter is absolutely right about that. They have not earned this. You cannot caveat that.

It doesn’t mean you can’t also address other issues, like how the press covers Trump. Hemingway is correct about that part, though similarly one-sided in her perspective.