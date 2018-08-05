August 5, 2018

‘LET THE WHOREHOUSE BURN:’ The cynical rise and painful fall of the euro.

During the acute phase of the euro crisis in 2010, the German philosopher Jürgen Habermas exhorted Angela Merkel to be a true leader, one who “took domestic political risks for Europe.” Did he not see that European leaders were already taking the craziest risks for Europe, or at least in the name of Europe, and that they might actually be its problem? Or did he, too, forget that politics concerns not just those who take risks but also those who bear them?