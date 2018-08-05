August 5, 2018

INSIDE EVERY LIBERAL IS A TOTALITARIAN SCREAMING TO GET OUT: No Straw Man Here: The Mask Slips in Santa Barbara.

A little noticed detail in Santa Barbara’s recent drive to criminalize plastic straws, which culminated in the Santa Barbara city council taking testimony from a nine-year-old about the planetary menace, has come to light in recent days. During that council session, councilman Jesse Dominguez said to following in response to citizens who asked “what’s next?”: “Unfortunately, common sense is just not common. We have to regulate every aspect of people’s lives.” Take that one in for a moment, for it expresses the core impulse of liberalism today.

As a famous lady once said, “We’re going to take things from you on behalf of the common good.”

(Classical reference in headline.)