August 5, 2018

WAS THE MADURO ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT A ‘FALSE FLAG’ OPERATION?

The BBC quotes anonymous firefighters at the scene who say “the incident was actually a gas tank explosion inside an apartment, but did not provide further details.” Venezuelan authorities also said that 7 people had been arrested.

Put two and two together and the possibility exists that Maduro’s government, in the midst of a terrible economic crisis with inflation climbing toward one million percent and empty grocery store shelves, might have engineered a false security situation to give it an excuse to crack down on opponents.