August 5, 2018

KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON: In general, I am not a fan of royalty (being an American and all). But I am willing to make a tiny exception for Elizabeth, the late queen mum. Today, August 4 (at least it’s still August 4 here on the West Coast), would be her 118th birthday.

The reason for my willingness to make an exception is her statement during the London Blitz. Asked whether she was going to have the princesses removed from London for their safety, she is said to have replied: “The girls will not leave unless I do. I will not leave unless the King does. And the King will not leave under any circumstances whatsoever.“