THE DEMOCRATS TELL THEMSELVES FAIRYTALES, LIKE THAT REAGAN’S BOOM WAS THE RESULT OF CARTER’S PRESIDENCY. BUT YOU KNOW WHAT? IF WE KEEP THE DEMS IN POWER THE BOOM NEVER MATERIALIZES. AFTER ALL, WE WERE ON THE VERGE OF RECOVERY FOR 8 YEARS UNDER OBAMA. AND NO, DON’T TELL US THE RECOVERY HAS BEEN GOING ON THAT LONG, BECAUSE WE DON’T CARE FOR DOCTORED NUMBERS. WE’RE GOING TO GO WITH OUR LYING EYES: Evaluating a president—any president.