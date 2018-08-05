August 5, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO BANS EVERYTHING: “If you can think of something, San Francisco has already banned it. Or will be banning it soon.”

Why ban straws? Because straws, according to the San Francisco ordinance, “may threaten public health” and are bad for the environment? Piles of human waste in the street are great for public health and the environment. But a Chicago medical association disagreed and cancelled its planned conference. When Chicago thinks your city is dirty and dangerous hellhole, you really have a problem.

