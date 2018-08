WITHOUT GOVERNMENT AGENCIES, WHO WOULD PROTECT US FROM . . . OH, NEVER MIND. F.D.A. Did Not Intervene to Curb Risky Fentanyl Prescriptions. “The agency could have sharpened prescriber training programs and agreement forms, he said, or investigated prescribers. At the least, he and other researchers said, the agency could have made the data from the program public.” It’s okay, it’s not like anyone at the FDA will lose his or her job.