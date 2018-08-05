August 5, 2018

SOLAR ACTIVITY UPDATE: “Note that the peak for 24 was approximately half that of 23. Also note that we are currently already as low as the minimum that ended cycle 23, at approximately 8.5-9 years into an average-11-year cycle. Theoretically, we still have a couple of years to go before the actual minimum is reached, though 11 years IS an average. . . . Based on all this information, it is my considered opinion that we are about to enter an extended minimum, if we are not already in one.”

Fallen Angels is just a science fiction novel, right guys? Right? Guys?