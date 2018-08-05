«
»

August 5, 2018

AMERICA IS AWFUL, BUT THEY KEEP COMING: Statue of Liberty climber spews anti-American chant outside court.

The immigrant rights activist who ruined July 4 for tourists visiting the Statue of Liberty when she scaled the green lady and forced the icon’s evacuation, was in Manhattan federal on Friday pushing for a no-jail guarantee from a judge — and then promptly spewed an anti-American message outside court.

Therese “Patricia” Okoumou climbed onto Lady Liberty’s right foot, causing an emergency evacuation of the monument on one of the busiest days of the year. . . .

Outside court dozens of supporters cheered on the Republic of Congo born woman – who is a naturalized citizen — and she chanted to the crowd, “America you mother f–kers! You drug addicts! You KKK! You fascist USA.”

Maybe Trump can use her in an ad.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:30 am