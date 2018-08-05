August 5, 2018

AMERICA IS AWFUL, BUT THEY KEEP COMING: Statue of Liberty climber spews anti-American chant outside court.

The immigrant rights activist who ruined July 4 for tourists visiting the Statue of Liberty when she scaled the green lady and forced the icon’s evacuation, was in Manhattan federal on Friday pushing for a no-jail guarantee from a judge — and then promptly spewed an anti-American message outside court.

Therese “Patricia” Okoumou climbed onto Lady Liberty’s right foot, causing an emergency evacuation of the monument on one of the busiest days of the year. . . .

Outside court dozens of supporters cheered on the Republic of Congo born woman – who is a naturalized citizen — and she chanted to the crowd, “America you mother f–kers! You drug addicts! You KKK! You fascist USA.”