THE GREAT REALIGNMENT: In a two-part essay at Unherd in the UK, Peter Franklin asks whether the old left-right distinction makes sense any more, and looks at what is replacing it (and why the formulation of ‘open’ v. ‘closed’ is self-serving and misleading.) It’s a thought provoking treatment and deserves to be read all the way through. Bonus points to Peter for the discussion of Durkheim.