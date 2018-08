FOG IN CHANNEL, CONTINENT CUT OFF: Ezra Levant mocks anti-Brexit “sandwich shortage” scare. “The latest attempt to frighten voters into backing out of Brexit is coming from, of all things, the British Sandwich Association. The BBC interviewed the president of this group, who argued that pulling out of the European Union could result in a ‘serious problems’ for sandwich lovers…”

Is the British Sandwich Association as dangerous as the British Dental Association?