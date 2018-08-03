August 3, 2018

SHE’S STILL GOT IT: Navy’s Old Harpoon Anti-Ship Missile To Get New Tricks After Scoring Six For Six At RIMPAC.

During the U.S. Navy’s giant Rim of The Pacific (RIMPAC) international naval exercises, which occurs every other year off the coast of Hawaii, six Harpoons of various sub-types were fired off at targets, which include two decommissioned warships, the ex-USS Racine and the ex-USS McKlusky. These six missiles were fired from U.S. and Australian P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft in the air, from the Singaporean frigate RSS Tenacious on the ocean’s surface, and from an American Los Angeles class fast attack submarine from below the waves.

Out of the six missiles fired, every one of them worked just as advertised, resulting in an awesome showing for Boeing’s supposedly near-obsolete anti-ship missile.