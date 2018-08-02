August 2, 2018

YES, BECAUSE THEY’RE THEIR OPPOSITE NUMBER. The NTY’s Defense of Leftist Racism — It Was Just Some “Counter-Trolling” — Looks Suspiciously Similar to Claims the So-Called “Alt-Right” Made About Their Trollish Comments; Why Does One Standard Apply to Leftist Racism and another to the “Alt-Right’s?”

Related: As Iowahawk tweets:

Q: how can you tell if a tweet is racist?

A: it depends, true racism can only come from a position of power.

Q: how can you tell if it’s from a position of power?

A: when the tweeter doesn’t get fired for it.