August 2, 2018
YES, BECAUSE THEY’RE THEIR OPPOSITE NUMBER. The NTY’s Defense of Leftist Racism — It Was Just Some “Counter-Trolling” — Looks Suspiciously Similar to Claims the So-Called “Alt-Right” Made About Their Trollish Comments; Why Does One Standard Apply to Leftist Racism and another to the “Alt-Right’s?”
Related: As Iowahawk tweets:
Q: how can you tell if a tweet is racist?
A: it depends, true racism can only come from a position of power.
Q: how can you tell if it’s from a position of power?
A: when the tweeter doesn’t get fired for it.
Indeed.™
UPDATE: Yes, Anti-White Racism Exists.