August 3, 2018

I KNOW YOU’RE AS SHOCKED AS I AM TO HEAR THIS: STUDY: Researchers falsely frame Trump supporters as racists.

A Columbia University sociologist recently published a study showing that much of the academic research into President Trump’s voters is marred by prejudicial designs, distorted data, and outright misrepresentations.

Musa al-Gharbi points out, for instance, that one data set used in a Washington Post article to accuse Trump voters of racist motivations actually shows that Trump voters were less racist than those who voted for Mitt Romney.