August 3, 2018
I KNOW YOU’RE AS SHOCKED AS I AM TO HEAR THIS: STUDY: Researchers falsely frame Trump supporters as racists.
A Columbia University sociologist recently published a study showing that much of the academic research into President Trump’s voters is marred by prejudicial designs, distorted data, and outright misrepresentations.
Musa al-Gharbi points out, for instance, that one data set used in a Washington Post article to accuse Trump voters of racist motivations actually shows that Trump voters were less racist than those who voted for Mitt Romney.
It’s all about the narrative, as usual.
